Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Indigo; target of Rs 920: JM Financial

JM Financial is bearish on Indigo has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 920 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Indigo


Indigo reported 1QFY19 PAT of INR 278mn, significantly lower than consensus/JMfe of INR 5.5bn/7.5bn, respectively. The significant underperformance was driven by lower yields, higher fuel costs and higher dollar denominated supplementary/maintenance charges. The company’s endeavour to increase PLFs (currently @ record 89%) led to 5% YoY drop in yields for the quarter. Stock performance is likely to be muted in the near term, given a) Unfavourable PLF-yield trade off specially in non-metro routes, b) sustained margin pressure due to high crude price/ INR depreciation c) change in leadership and d) expensive valuations (trades at an expensive 9.4x and 7.3x EV/EBITDAR FY19E/20E, 20% higher than Ryanair in FY19E). We downward revise our earnings estimate by 33.8%/13.8%% for FY19E/20E respectively, as we recalibrate key assumptions.


Outlook


We downward revise fair value to INR 920 (vs. INR 1,100 earlier) and maintain SELL rating on the name.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 05:26 pm

tags #IndiGo #JM Financial #Recommendations #Sell

