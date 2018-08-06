Sell Indigo; target of Rs 920: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Indigo

Indigo reported 1QFY19 PAT of INR 278mn, significantly lower than consensus/JMfe of INR 5.5bn/7.5bn, respectively. The significant underperformance was driven by lower yields, higher fuel costs and higher dollar denominated supplementary/maintenance charges. The company’s endeavour to increase PLFs (currently @ record 89%) led to 5% YoY drop in yields for the quarter. Stock performance is likely to be muted in the near term, given a) Unfavourable PLF-yield trade off specially in non-metro routes, b) sustained margin pressure due to high crude price/ INR depreciation c) change in leadership and d) expensive valuations (trades at an expensive 9.4x and 7.3x EV/EBITDAR FY19E/20E, 20% higher than Ryanair in FY19E). We downward revise our earnings estimate by 33.8%/13.8%% for FY19E/20E respectively, as we recalibrate key assumptions.

Outlook

We downward revise fair value to INR 920 (vs. INR 1,100 earlier) and maintain SELL rating on the name.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.