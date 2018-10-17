App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell HUL; target of Rs 1500: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bearish on HUL has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated October 15, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on HUL


HUL has delivered another strong quarterly performance, with double digit sales YoY growth across all three divisions of home, personal care and food. Overall domestic volume growth was in line with estimates at 10% for Q2FY19 versus 12% sequentially and 4% YoY. Net sales grew 11.1% YoY to Rs 92.3 bn indicating a YoY price increase of meagre 1.1% because of intense competition. However, the company is growing ahead of the industry on the back of WIMI strategy, as also innovations and activations. The company also continues to make margin gains through cost management and favorable product mix.


Outlook


However we believe, sustaining the current level of super normal growth in the longer run would be a huge task for HUL which is trading at super rich valuation of 43.9x FY20 earnings. Post correction of 15% in the last 45days, we continue to recommend SELL on HUL with a decreased TP of Rs 1500 at 42x FY20 earnings (from Rs 1610 at 45x).


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 03:19 pm

tags #HUL #Kotak Securities #Recommendations #Sell

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.