Sell Havells India; target of Rs 640: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Havells India

Q2 was a strong beat on estimates (Refer Exhibit 1), with strong performance from Lloyds, which saw a 56% YoY growth. Sales up 10.2% YoY at Rs24.5bn EBIDTA was up 79.2%, PAT was up 81% YoY. NWC days are at 37 days’ vs 27days in March quarter. Lloyds is in the right spot. It has made investments in the right time, with a stronger channel, stable manufacturing and new product lines with refrigerators and dishwashers, giving ample runway for growth in an industry pegged at Rs600bn.

Outlook

While Q2 was a strong performance by Havells, it also has challenges in its cables, wires and switches, which are longer recovery cycle products. Given the recent run up in the stock, we continue to maintain Sell with a TP of Rs640, even when we roll forward to Sep 22E, valuing it at 42x, and await a better entry point.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.