you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Havells India; target of Rs 500: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bearish on Havells India has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated July 23, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Havells India


Havells reported 39.5% y/y revenue growth at Rs 25.9 Bn in Q1FY19 driven by consumer durables and lighting business. Ex-lloyd revenues grew 19% y/y. Operating margin, reported at 12% in Q1FY19 was driven by the higher contribution margin in switchgear, cables, consumer durables and Lloyd business. Lloyd reported revenue of Rs 7.08 Bn and EBITDA margin at 9.3% in Q1FY19.


Outlook


We maintain our FY20 earnings estimate. In view of expensive valuations (at PER 33.6x FY20 earnings) we maintain 'SELL' rating with unchanged target price of Rs 500.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2018 05:13 pm

tags #Havells India #Kotak Securities #Recommendations #Sell

