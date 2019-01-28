App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Graphite India with target Rs 530: Dinesh Rohira

It formed a long bearish candlestick pattern on both daily and weekly price chart.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dinesh Rohira

Graphite India continued to trade in a negative trajectory for an extended period to fall below its crucial support of Rs 670 odd levels in the previous session while it also breached its 200-days moving average on the downside placed at Rs 818 levels.

The scrip continued to consolidate from a higher level of Rs 1120-1050 odd levels towards a low of Rs 770 levels, and made a strong rebound towards 1000 odd levels which failed in the later period.

The scrip made a 52-weeks low of Rs 555 levels in the last trade which indicates sustain selling pressure. It formed a long bearish candlestick pattern on both daily and weekly price chart.

Further, weekly RSI stood at 29 odd levels indicating persistent selling regime, and MACD continued to trade above its Signal-Line. We have a SELL recommendation for Graphite India which is currently trading at Rs. 552.95.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 10:50 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.