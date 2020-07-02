Sell Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 365: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

We increase our earnings estimate (11% FY21 and 18% FY22E) and assigned multiple after taking into account the best possible scenario from our assumptions, as guided by GNP. Q4FY20 performance was led by one-off opportunities and the guidance for FY21E continues with its concerns related to 1)US derma products (25-30% of US revenue) pricing pressures 2)insignificant EBITDA contribution from the new Monroe facility even with qualitative approvals (due to higher operating cost) 3)USD appreciation to increase the gross debt figure 4)LATAM and Semi-regulated market to be impacted due to COVID and currency volatility and 5)much-hyped Favipiravir to fall short of its expectation in coming months.

Outlook

We continue to maintain SELL with TP of Rs365 (earlier Rs257) based on 12x PE (earlier 10x) of FY22E.







