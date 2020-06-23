Sell Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 257: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

GNP rallied 27% on Favipiravir’s (Fabiflu) approval by DGCI (Drug Controller General of India) for treating COVID-19 patients. We believe this reaction has an irrational exuberance and will likely fizzle out in the near-term as 1) Cipla, Strides and Natco/Laurus approval will follow soon leading to a cut-throat competition, 2) Remdesivir has an edge over Favipiravir in terms of efficacy and backup from FDA 3) Favipiravir opportunity for GNP in India could only be worth Rs400-500m assuming three players market 4) Private medical practitioners may not opt for Favipiravir as approval lacks complete clinical trials.

Outlook

In an optimistic scenario, Favipiravir can generate a revenue of Rs500m with EBITDA margin of 15% and EPS contribution would be between Rs0.19-0.22. We believe the recent run up is unwarranted and much ahead than fundamentals. We have not incorporated Favipiravir opportunity in our earnings estimates, as we would wait for more clarity from GNP management during Q4FY20 earnings call. We maintain SELL on GNP due to multiple headwinds on core business and retain TP of Rs257 (10x PE of FY22E).







