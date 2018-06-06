App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Glaxo SmithKline Pharma; target of Rs 1650: Centrum Research

Centrum Research is bearish on Glaxo SmithKline Pharma has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated May 29, 2018.

Centrum Research's research report on Glaxo SmithKline Pharma


We maintain Sell rating on GlaxoSmithKline Pharma (GSK) and revise our TP to Rs1,650 (earlier Rs1,850) based on 24x March’20E EPS of Rs68.7. GSK’s Q4FY18 results were below our estimates. GSK revenue declined by 5%YoY, EBIDTA margin improved 330bps to 20.7% and net profit before EO item grew 22% YoY. GSK’s major brands grew by high single digit to double digit during the quarter. That said, the company has a strong presence in the vaccines segment and is likely to derive growth from the same. Key risks to our assumptions include faster-than-expected growth in the domestic market and higher growth of its flagship brands. We recommend a switch to other pharma companies, Abbott India or Pfizer, due to GSK’s rich valuations.

Outlook
We maintain our Sell rating on the scrip, and have revised our TP to Rs1,650 based on 24x March’20E EPS of Rs68.7, with a downside of 31.3% from the CMP due to its rich valuations. We recommend a switch to Abbott India or Pfizer.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:33 pm

tags #Centrum Research #Glaxo Smithkline Pharma #Sell

