Sell Glaxo SmithKline Pharma; target of Rs 1650: Centrum Research

Centrum Research's research report on Glaxo SmithKline Pharma

We maintain Sell rating on GlaxoSmithKline Pharma (GSK) and revise our TP to Rs1,650 (earlier Rs1,850) based on 24x March’20E EPS of Rs68.7. GSK’s Q4FY18 results were below our estimates. GSK revenue declined by 5%YoY, EBIDTA margin improved 330bps to 20.7% and net profit before EO item grew 22% YoY. GSK’s major brands grew by high single digit to double digit during the quarter. That said, the company has a strong presence in the vaccines segment and is likely to derive growth from the same. Key risks to our assumptions include faster-than-expected growth in the domestic market and higher growth of its flagship brands. We recommend a switch to other pharma companies, Abbott India or Pfizer, due to GSK’s rich valuations.

We maintain our Sell rating on the scrip, and have revised our TP to Rs1,650 based on 24x March’20E EPS of Rs68.7, with a downside of 31.3% from the CMP due to its rich valuations. We recommend a switch to Abbott India or Pfizer.

