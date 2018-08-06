App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell GE T&D; target of Rs 300: JM Financial

JM Financial is bearish on GE T&D has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on GE T&D


GE T&D (GETD)’s 1QFY19 net profit - adjusted for provision write-back - improved 25% YoY to INR 730mn, despite a 4% YoY decline in revenues as a) EBITDA margins improved 370bps and b) interest costs fell 44% YoY, given reduced debt levels over FY18. EBITDA margins improved as raw material costs fell to 66% of sales (vs. 70% in 1QFY18), on lower ‘other’ expenses and better margins on projects completed in 1QFY19 that are non-recurring in nature. Hence, management guides full-year FY19 gross margins to remain stable YoY. In 1HFY18, GETD had delivered 9% EBITDA margins, which fell to 3.5% / 1.5% in 3QFY18 / 4QFY18 (See 2QFY18 / 3QFY18 report). Hence, margin improvement could be patchy and depends on the sales/project execution mix. Order inflows fell 61% to INR 6.1bn, while its order book (OB) fell to INR 65bn, falling 23% YoY and 8% QoQ. Orders worth INR 1bn were also cancelled given lack of visibility on those projects. Weak inflows, falling OB and flattish sales all point to weak macros for T&D capex.


Outlook


However, management anticipates some pick-up in ordering in 2HFY19 as new transmission projects on a TBCB (tariff-based competitive bidding) basis and new solar parks are expected to be announced by the government. We optimistically factor 9% EBIT margins (vs. guidance of 8-9%) but find limited EPS growth given weak inflows. Hence we find limited upside. We maintain SELL.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 05:23 pm

tags #GE T&D #JM Financial #Recommendations #Sell

