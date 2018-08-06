Sell GE T&D; target of Rs 300: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on GE T&D

GE T&D (GETD)’s 1QFY19 net profit - adjusted for provision write-back - improved 25% YoY to INR 730mn, despite a 4% YoY decline in revenues as a) EBITDA margins improved 370bps and b) interest costs fell 44% YoY, given reduced debt levels over FY18. EBITDA margins improved as raw material costs fell to 66% of sales (vs. 70% in 1QFY18), on lower ‘other’ expenses and better margins on projects completed in 1QFY19 that are non-recurring in nature. Hence, management guides full-year FY19 gross margins to remain stable YoY. In 1HFY18, GETD had delivered 9% EBITDA margins, which fell to 3.5% / 1.5% in 3QFY18 / 4QFY18 (See 2QFY18 / 3QFY18 report). Hence, margin improvement could be patchy and depends on the sales/project execution mix. Order inflows fell 61% to INR 6.1bn, while its order book (OB) fell to INR 65bn, falling 23% YoY and 8% QoQ. Orders worth INR 1bn were also cancelled given lack of visibility on those projects. Weak inflows, falling OB and flattish sales all point to weak macros for T&D capex.

Outlook

However, management anticipates some pick-up in ordering in 2HFY19 as new transmission projects on a TBCB (tariff-based competitive bidding) basis and new solar parks are expected to be announced by the government. We optimistically factor 9% EBIT margins (vs. guidance of 8-9%) but find limited EPS growth given weak inflows. Hence we find limited upside. We maintain SELL.

