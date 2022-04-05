English
    Sell GBPINR; target of : 99.15 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound appreciated marginally by 0.01% yesterday amid rise in risk appetite in the global markets.

    April 05, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound appreciated marginally by 0.01% yesterday amid rise in risk appetite in the global markets. Meanwhile, strong dollar and disappointing economic data from Britain weighed on sterling • The pound is expected to trade with a negative bias amid strong dollar and expectation of weak economic data from Britain. Additionally, market participants fear that prospect of new sanctions on Russia for its war crime may impact global economy which is already struggling with higher inflation. However, rise in risk appetite in the global markets may prevent further downside in pound.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR April futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of 99.45-99.47
    Target: 99.15Stop Loss: 99.60
    Support: 99.25/99.15Resistance: 99.60/99.70

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 08:39 am
