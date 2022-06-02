English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now:Still think holding cash in the bank is a good idea? Fill out this survey and watch out this space to know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sell GBPINR; target of : 97.60: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound edged lower by 0.80% on Wednesday amid strong dollar.

    June 02, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound edged lower by 0.80% on Wednesday amid strong dollar. Further, weak UK manufacturing PMI data pressurised the pound. UK manufacturing PMI fell to 54.6 in May from 55.8 in April, pointing to the slowest growth in factory activity since January last year. The slowdown was driven by weaker growth of domestic demand, lower intakes of new export work and ongoing disruption caused by stretched supply chains, rising cost pressures and the war in Ukraine • The pound is expected to trade with a negative bias today on the back of strong dollar. Further, the pound may be pressurised by concerns on slower economic growth. GBPINR retreated from its key resistance level at 98.10 and continued its downtrend towards its key support level at 97.80. We expect the GBPINR to trade in the range of 97.60 to 98.10 for today.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR June futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of 97.90 to 97.92
    Target: 97.60Stoploss: 98.10
    Support: 97.70 - 97.55Resistance: 98.00 - 98.20

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.