    Sell GBPINR; target of : 97.40: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound edged higher by 0.70% on Thursday amid weak dollar and rise in risk appetite in the market.

    June 03, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound edged higher by 0.70% on Thursday amid weak dollar and rise in risk appetite in the market. Further, the pound was supported by expectations that the Bank of England is probably not ready to slow the rate hike pace. Also, further rate hike is expected at the Bank of England's next monetary policy meeting on June 16 • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias today on the back of weak dollar. Further, upside can be supported by rise in risk appetite in the global markets. GBPINR broke a key support level of 97.70 yesterday. We expect GBPINR to trade in the range of 97.90 to 97.40 for today.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR June futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of 97.70 to 97.72
    Target: 97.40Stoploss: 97.90
     Support: 97.35 - 97.05Resistance: 97.80 - 98.00

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 3, 2022 09:21 am
