English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sell GBPINR; target of : 96.90: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound depreciated by 0.37% yesterday amid risk aversion in the global markets and disappointing economic data from Britain.

    May 25, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound depreciated by 0.37% yesterday amid risk aversion in the global markets and disappointing economic data from Britain. Data showed sharp slowdown in business activity fuelling concerns over recession. Composite Purchasing Managers Index fell to 51.8 in May from 57.6 in April lowest since February last year • The pound is expected to trade with a negative bias amid pessimistic global market sentiments and fears of recession. Market sentiments were hurt as business activity at services in US, eurozone and UK grew more slowly due to rising prices and supply chain disruption hampered production at factories in major global economies. Investors are worried that further rise in borrowing cost will hamper growth. A series of disappointing economic data signals that UK economy is losing its momentum. GBPINR (May) is expected to trade in a range of 96.90-97.35

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR May futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of 97.18-97.20
    Target: 96.90Stoploss: 97.35
     Support: 97.00/96.90Resistance: 97.35/97.45

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: May 25, 2022 08:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.