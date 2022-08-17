Sell GBPINR; target of ;96.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound declined 0.54% on Friday amid weak macroeconomic data from Britain. The British economy contracted 0.1% on quarter in the three months to June 2022, marking the first contraction in more than a year and compared to market forecasts of a 0.2% fall. Further, manufacturing output in the UK declined 1.6% MoM in June 2022, compared with market estimates of a 1.8% fall and swinging from an upwardly revised 1.7% rise a month earlier. However, sharp downside was restricted by a rise in UK 10 years bond yields • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias for the day amid expectations of strong inflation data from Britain. UK CPI is expected to rise from 9.4% to 9.8% in July. GBPUSD is likely to surpass the hurdle of 1.2130 to trade in upward trend towards the level of 1.2210. GBPINR (August) is likely to trade in a range of 96.60- 96.90.

Intra-day strategy

GBPINR Aug futures contract (NSE) Sell GBPINR in the range of 96.80-96.82 Target: 96.50 Stoploss: 97.00 Support: 96.50/96.40 Resistance: 97.00/97.10

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

