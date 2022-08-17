English
    Sell GBPINR; target of ;96.50: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound declined 0.54% on Friday amid weak macroeconomic data from Britain.

    August 17, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound declined 0.54% on Friday amid weak macroeconomic data from Britain. The British economy contracted 0.1% on quarter in the three months to June 2022, marking the first contraction in more than a year and compared to market forecasts of a 0.2% fall. Further, manufacturing output in the UK declined 1.6% MoM in June 2022, compared with market estimates of a 1.8% fall and swinging from an upwardly revised 1.7% rise a month earlier. However, sharp downside was restricted by a rise in UK 10 years bond yields • The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias for the day amid expectations of strong inflation data from Britain. UK CPI is expected to rise from 9.4% to 9.8% in July. GBPUSD is likely to surpass the hurdle of 1.2130 to trade in upward trend towards the level of 1.2210. GBPINR (August) is likely to trade in a range of 96.60- 96.90.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR Aug futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of 96.80-96.82
    Target: 96.50Stoploss: 97.00
    Support: 96.50/96.40Resistance: 97.00/97.10

    For all Currency report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 17, 2022 08:53 am
