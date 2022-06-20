English
    Sell GBPINR; target of : 95.60: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound depreciated by 1.08% on Friday amid renewed dollar strength. Further, the pound was pressurised by weakness in UK government bond yields.

    June 20, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound depreciated by 1.08% on Friday amid renewed dollar strength. Further, the pound was pressurised by weakness in UK government bond yields. However, sharp downside was cushioned as Huw Pill said the central bank will carry out more aggressive rate hikes if surging inflation shows signs of becoming a permanent feature of the economy • The pound is expected to trade with a negative bias today on the back of strong dollar. GBPUSD retreated from its key resistance level at 1.2350 and failed to break its key support level at 1.2190. It is likely to continue its downward move and break key support level at 1.2190 to touch 1.2130 level. We expect GBPINR to trade in the range of 96.25 to 95.60.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR June futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of 96.00 - 96.02
    Target: 95.60Stoploss: 96.25
    Support: 95.60 - 95.40Resistance: 96.30 - 96.40

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 08:40 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.