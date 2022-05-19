English
    Sell GBPINR; target of : 95.50: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound dipped yesterday amid strong dollar and weak economic data.

    May 19, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound dipped yesterday amid strong dollar and weak economic data. Further, weak global risk sentiments and expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the US central bank pressurised pound. Britain consumer price inflation data that showed inflation reached to 9%, given that the UK economic activity had slowed sharply during the first quarter • The pound is expected to trade with a negative bias today amid strong dollar and expectations over slower economic growth. GBPINR is trading below its strong resistance level of Rs 96.00. We expect GBPINR to trade with a negative bias today in the range of Rs 96.40 to Rs 95.40.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR May futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of to 96.00 to 96.05
    Target: 95.50Stoploss: 96.32
     Support: 95.74 - 95.50Resistance: 96.30 - 96.65

