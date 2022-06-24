English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sell GBPINR; target of : 95.20: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound dropped marginally by 0.02% on Thursday amid strong dollar and weak manufacturing PMI data.

    June 24, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound dropped marginally by 0.02% on Thursday amid strong dollar and weak manufacturing PMI data. UK manufacturing PMI fell to a 23 month low 53.4 in June from 54.6 in May, missing market expectations of 53.7. Output growth slowed the most since February of 2021 amid weaker demand and significant supply issues. However, sharp downside was prevented by strong composite PMI data. UK composite PMI rise to 53.1 in June from 51.8 in the previous month and above market expectations of 52.6 • The pound is expected to trade with a negative bias today amid strong dollar. Further, investors will closely watch UK retail sales data as it is expected to fall from 1.4% to -0.7%. GBPINR is likely to trade in the range of 95.85 to 95.20.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR June futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of 95.60 - 95.62
    Target: 95.20Stoploss: 95.85
    Support: 95.20 - 95.00Resistance: 95.85 - 96.00

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 10:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.