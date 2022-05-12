English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sell GBPINR; target of : 95.00 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Pound depreciated by 0.59% yesterday amid strong dollar and as Bank of England signalled slowdown in its interest rate hiking cycle.

    May 12, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    Pound depreciated by 0.59% yesterday amid strong dollar and as Bank of England signalled slowdown in its interest rate hiking cycle. Further, series of disappointing economic data from Britain raised the concern over economic health of the country • Pound is expected to trade with negative bias on firm dollar and risk aversion in the global markets. Additionally, disappointing economic data from Britain will continue to hurt sterling. GDP data is likely to show that economy expanded at slower pace in Q1 CY2022. GBPINR (May) is expected to trade in a range of 95.00-95.45.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR May futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of 95.30-95.32
    Target: 95.00Stoploss: 95.45
     Support: 95.10/95.00Resistance: 95.45/95.55

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: May 12, 2022 09:16 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.