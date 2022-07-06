Sell GBPINR; target of : 94.90: ICICI Direct

The portrait of Mahatma Gandhi is displayed on an Indian 50 rupee, left, and 2000 rupee banknotes in an arranged photograph in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. India's rupee dropped to a record low before trimming last week's loss; the government unveiled measures to prop up the sagging currency, including steps to facilitate bond issuance by local companies and possible curbs on imports. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound depreciated by 1.35% yesterday amid strong dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Further, the pound slumped after UK treasury chief and health secretary resigned form PM Boris Johnson cabinet saying they no longer had confidence in his leadership. Additionally, investors fear that surge in energy prices may push inflation even higher, potentially shoving economy into recession • The pound is expected to trade with a negative bias on strong dollar, worries over political uncertainty and Brexit related risk. Additionally, BoE warned that economic outlook for Britain and world has deteriorated materially. Furthermore, expectation of disappointing economic data from the UK will hurt the pound. GBPINR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 94.90-95.35.

Intra-day strategy

GBPINR July futures contract (NSE) Sell GBPINR in the range of 95.19-95.20 Target: 94.90 Stoploss: 95.35 Support: 94.90/94.80 Resistance: 95.35/95.45

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

06072022 - currency