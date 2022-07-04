English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sell GBPINR; target of : 94.80: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound depreciated by 0.68% on Friday amid strong dollar and renewed fears of a recession.

    July 04, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound depreciated by 0.68% on Friday amid strong dollar and renewed fears of a recession. Further, pound was pressurised by weak manufacturing PMI data. The UK manufacturing PMI fell to a two year low of 52.8 in June from 54.6 in May. Figures were revised lower from an initial estimate of 53.4. Output growth ground to a near standstill pace and new orders contracted for the first time in 17 months • The pound is expected to trade with a negative bias today amid strong dollar and concerns over weak economic growth. GBPUSD is expected to break the hurdle of 1.2045 to continue its downward trend towards the level of 1.1980. GBPINR is likely to trade in the range of 95.60 to 94.80.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR July futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of 95.30 - 95.32
    Target: 94.80Stoploss: 95.60
    Support: 94.80 - 94.60Resistance: 95.60 - 95.70

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    04072022 - currency

    Close

    Related stories

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 08:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.