    Sell GBPINR; target of ; 94.40: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound depreciated by almost 0.80% on Friday amid strong US dollar.

    Broker Research
    August 22, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound depreciated by almost 0.80% on Friday amid strong US dollar. However, further downside was prevented by strong economic data from Britain. Retail sales in the UK unexpectedly rose 0.3% over the previous month in July 2022, recovering from declines in the last three months and beating market forecasts of a 0.2% fall. Sales of non-store retailing (predominantly online retailers) rebounded by 4.8 % as a range of promotions in July 2022 boosted purchases • The pound is expected to trade with a negative bias for the day amid strong US dollar. Further, the pound may be pressurised as British consumer sentiment in August fell to its lowest since at least 1974, a survey showed, as households feel "a sense of exasperation" about the soaring costs, as inflation hit double digits. GBPUSD is likely to break hurdle of 1.1800 to continue its downward trend towards the level of 1.1760. GBPINR (August) is likely to trade in a range of 94.90-94.40

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR Aug futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of 94.70-94.72
    Target: 94.40Stoploss: 94.90
    Support: 94.40/94.20Resistance: 94.90/95.00

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 08:32 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.