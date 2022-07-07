Sell GBPINR; target of : 94.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound depreciated by 0.25% yesterday amid strong dollar, fears over global economic slowdown and worries over political turmoil in Britain. Also, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson clung to power despite the resignation of key cabinet members. Furthermore, BoE chief economist Huw Pill warned that Britain’s economy would slow to a crawl over the next 12 months and repeated his preference for a steady handed approach to raising interest rates • The pound is expected to trade with a negative bias amid strong dollar, worries over political turmoil and Brexit related risk. Furthermore, a series of disappointing economic data from the UK sparked concerns over economic health. Additionally, the Sterling may slip on worries about red hot inflation and slowing economy. GBPINR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 94.35-94.80.

Intra-day strategy

GBPINR July futures contract (NSE) Sell GBPINR in the range of 94.64-94.65 Target: 94.35 Stoploss: 94.80 Support: 94.45/94.35 Resistance: 94.80/94.90

