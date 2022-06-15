English
    Sell GBPINR; target of : 94.10: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound depreciated by 1.12% on Tuesday amid strong dollar and weak economic data.

    June 15, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound depreciated by 1.12% on Tuesday amid strong dollar and weak economic data. The unemployment rate in the UK edged higher to 3.8% in April from 3.7% in March and compared to forecasts of 3.6%. Further, the pound was pressurised by weak average earnings index data. Average weekly earnings including bonuses in the UK increased by 6.8% in April, below 7% in the March and much less than forecasts of 7.6% • The pound is expected to trade with a negative bias today on the back of strong dollar and weak economic growth. GBPUSD broke crucial level of 1.2020 and it is likely to continue its down trend. We expect GBPINR to trade in the range of 94.75 to 94.10.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR June futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of 94.50 - 94.52
    Target: 94.10Stoploss: 94.75
    Support: 94.00 - 93.80Resistance: 94.80 - 95.00

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 15, 2022 09:09 am
