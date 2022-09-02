 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell GBPINR; target of : 93.30: ICICI Direct

Moneycontrol.com
Sep 02, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

ICICI Direct, The pound edged lower against the dollar yesterday to its lowest level since March 2020 as storm clouds gathered over the British economy and investors sought safety in the US currency.

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound edged lower against the dollar yesterday to its lowest level since March 2020 as storm clouds gathered over the British economy and investors sought safety in the US currency.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

02092022 - currency

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
first published: Sep 2, 2022 09:47 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.