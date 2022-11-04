Sell GBPINR; target of : 93.30 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The British pound edged lower by almost 2.00% yesterday after the Bank of England said borrowing costs were likely to go up less than markets expect and warned that the economy was heading for a longer recession even as it raised rates by the most in three decades.

04112022 - currency