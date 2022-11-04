 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell GBPINR; target of : 93.30 : ICICI Direct

Moneycontrol.com
Nov 04, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

ICICI Direct, The British pound edged lower by almost 2.00% yesterday after the Bank of England said borrowing costs were likely to go up less than markets expect and warned that the economy was heading for a longer recession even as it raised rates by the most in three decades.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The British pound edged lower by almost 2.00% yesterday after the Bank of England said borrowing costs were likely to go up less than markets expect and warned that the economy was heading for a longer recession even as it raised rates by the most in three decades.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

04112022 - currency

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
first published: Nov 4, 2022 09:24 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.