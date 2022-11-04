English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sell GBPINR; target of : 93.30 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The British pound edged lower by almost 2.00% yesterday after the Bank of England said borrowing costs were likely to go up less than markets expect and warned that the economy was heading for a longer recession even as it raised rates by the most in three decades.

    November 04, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


    The British pound edged lower by almost 2.00% yesterday after the Bank of England said borrowing costs were likely to go up less than markets expect and warned that the economy was heading for a longer recession even as it raised rates by the most in three decades.


    For all Currency report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    04112022 - currency

    Close
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Nov 4, 2022 09:24 am