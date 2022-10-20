Sell GBPINR; target of : 93.10 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The British pound fell on Wednesday after data showed surging food prices pushed British inflation into double digits last month and fears of a deeper recession in Britain rose expectations of a less aggressive interest rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) in November.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

20102022 - currency