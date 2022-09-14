Sell GBPINR; target of : 92.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound edged lower by 1.60% despite strong jobs data from Britain. The jobless rate in the UK fell to 3.6% in the three months to July 2022, the lowest since 1974, from 3.8% in the previous period and compared to market forecasts of 3.8%.

