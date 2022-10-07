Sell GBPINR; target of : 92.45 : ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound dropped by almost 1.40% yesterday amid strong US dollar. However, further downside was restricted by stronger than expected economic data from the Britain. UK construction PMI rose to 52.3 in September 2022, easily beating market expectations of 48.0 and signalling a modest overall increase in construction output.

