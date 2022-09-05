 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell GBPINR; target of : 92.30: ICICI Direct

Moneycontrol.com
Sep 05, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

ICICI Direct, The pound edged lower against the dollar to its lowest level since March 2020 amid strong US dollar and fuelled by concerns about slowing growth in the British economy as inflation soared into double digits.

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound edged lower against the dollar to its lowest level since March 2020 amid strong US dollar and fuelled by concerns about slowing growth in the British economy as inflation soared into double digits.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

05092022 - currency

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
first published: Sep 5, 2022 08:38 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.