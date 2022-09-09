 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sell GBPINR; target of : 91.80: ICICI Direct

Moneycontrol.com
Sep 09, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

ICICI Direct, The pound depreciated by almost 0.40% yesterday amid a strong US dollar index.

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound depreciated by almost 0.40% yesterday amid a strong US dollar index. However, a sharp rise in UK 10-year treasury yields prevented further downside.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
first published: Sep 9, 2022 08:28 am
