Sell GBPINR; target of : 91.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound depreciated by almost 0.40% yesterday amid a strong US dollar index. However, a sharp rise in UK 10-year treasury yields prevented further downside.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

09092022 - currency