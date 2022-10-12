 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sell GBPINR; target of : 91.05 : ICICI Direct

Moneycontrol.com
Oct 12, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

ICICI Direct, The pound appreciated on Tuesday amid stronger-than-expected economic data from Britain.

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The pound appreciated on Tuesday amid stronger-than-expected economic data from Britain. The jobless rate in the UK fell to 3.5% in the three months to August 2022, a new low since 1974, below 3.6% in the previous period and market forecasts of 3.6%.

first published: Oct 12, 2022 09:18 am
