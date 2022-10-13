 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sell GBPINR; target of : 91.00 : ICICI Direct

Moneycontrol.com
Oct 13, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

ICICI Direct, The British pound rebounded off a two-week low on Wednesday as investors cast doubt on the Bank of England's commitment to ending emergency bond buys as scheduled.

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The British pound rebounded off a two-week low on Wednesday as investors cast doubt on the Bank of England's commitment to ending emergency bond buys as scheduled. However, further upside was restricted by weaker than expected GDP data from Britain.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
first published: Oct 13, 2022 10:15 am
