Sell GBPINR; target of : 90.80: ICICI Direct

Moneycontrol.com
Sep 19, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

ICICI Direct, The pound dropped more than 0.40% amid weak retail sales data from Britain.

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound dropped more than 0.40% amid weak retail sales data from Britain. Retail sales in the UK sank 1.6% MoM in August 2022, the biggest decline so far this year and following a 0.4% rise in July. Figures came much worse than market forecasts of a 0.5% drop.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Sep 19, 2022 09:54 am
