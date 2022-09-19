Sell GBPINR; target of : 90.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound dropped more than 0.40% amid weak retail sales data from Britain. Retail sales in the UK sank 1.6% MoM in August 2022, the biggest decline so far this year and following a 0.4% rise in July. Figures came much worse than market forecasts of a 0.5% drop.

