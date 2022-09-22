English
    Sell GBPINR; target of : 90.40: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound dropped yesterday to levels last seen in March 1985 amid a sharp rise in the US dollar.

    September 22, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR


    The pound dropped yesterday to levels last seen in March 1985 amid a sharp rise in the US dollar. Further, the sterling was pressurised after data showed Britain's budget deficit was bigger than expected in August. However, further downside was restricted as the British government said it would cap wholesale electricity and gas costs for businesses at less than half the market rate from next month.


