Sell GBPINR; target of : 86.90 : ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

The pound rebounded by about 1.80% yesterday after the Bank of England (BoE) said it would step in to calm the turbulence in the UK government bond market. However, further upside was prevented after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and ratings agency Moody's reprimanded Britain over its new spending plans.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

29092022 - currency