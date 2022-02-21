English
    Sell GBPINR; target of : 101.40 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound declined 0.24% on Friday on the back of a surge in dollar and selloff in the global markets.

    February 21, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound declined 0.24% on Friday on the back of a surge in dollar and selloff in the global markets. However, better-than-expected retail sales from the UK prevented further downside in the British currency. UK retail sales YoY jumped to 9.1% in January 2022 compared to the previous month of -1.7% as consumer behaviour changed to normal buying post pandemic • The pound is expected to trade with a negative bias today, due to stronger dollar. However, rising expectations of a further rate hike by the Bank of England may prevent sharp declines in the sterling for the day. GBPINR (February) is facing strong resistance at 102.20 level. As long as it sustains below this level, it is likely to correct further towards 101.20 level for the day.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR February futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of 102.20- 102.22
    Target: 101.40Stop Loss: 101.86
     Support: 101.40/101.20Resistance: 101.86/102.20

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 09:25 am

