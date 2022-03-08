English
    Sell GBPINR; target of : 101.30 : ICICI Direct

    The pound depreciated by 0.89% on Monday due to risk aversion in global markets and worries over Britain's economic growth due to higher energy prices.

    March 08, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST
    Source: Reuters

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound depreciated by 0.89% on Monday due to risk aversion in global markets and worries over Britain’s economic growth due to higher energy prices. Further, the pound remained under pressure due to a firm dollar and decline in UK bond yields • The pound is expected to depreciate today due to an uptick in dollar. Further, pessimistic sentiments in global markets and rising crude oil prices may hurt the British currency. On the domestic front, rupee deprecation against dollar may provide some support to GBPINR pair on lower side. EURINR (March) is expected to correct further towards 101.30 levels for the day.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR March futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of 101.60- 101.61
    Target: 101.30Stop Loss: 101.75
     Support: 101.30/101.10Resistance: 101.75/101.90

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 8, 2022 08:41 am
