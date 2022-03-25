English
    Sell GBPINR; target of : 100.60 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound depreciated by 0.08% yesterday amid strong dollar and as data showed business activity remained resilient in March amid surging prices.

    March 25, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound depreciated by 0.08% yesterday amid strong dollar and as data showed business activity remained resilient in March amid surging prices. However, sharp downside was cushioned as British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak had cut fuel duty and softened some of a looming payroll tax increase. Further, investors anticipate that elevated inflation would force BoE to continue its aggressive monetary tightening • The pound is expected to trade with a negative bias amid weak global market sentiments and expectation of disappointing economic data from Britain. UK retail sales are forecast to increase at a slower pace by 0.6% in February compared to 1.9% in January. As long as GBPINR (March) sustains below 101.03 it may slip further till 100.60.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR March futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of 100.88-100.90
    Target: 100.60Stop Loss: 101.03
     Support: 100.70/100.60Resistance: 101.03/101.15

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 08:45 am
