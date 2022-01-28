MARKET NEWS

    Sell GBPINR ; target of : 100.50 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound depreciated by 0.55% on Thursday amid concerns over political uncertainty in the Boris Johnson government.

    January 28, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound depreciated by 0.55% on Thursday amid concerns over political uncertainty in the Boris Johnson government. Further, surge in dollar added more downside pressure to the pound. However, a sharp downside was cushioned on better than expected CBI trades survey data from UK • The pound is expected to trade with a negative bias amid stronger dollar and rising political uncertainty in the Britain. However, expectation that Bank of England will increase interest rates as soon as next week in policy meeting may support the pound. Meanwhile, further weakness in the rupee against dollar may provide some support to the GBPINR on lower side • The GBPINR (February) is facing strong resistance at 101.20 levels. As long as they sustain below this level, GBPINR is likely to correct further towards 100.20 levels for the day.

    Intra-day strategy 

    GBPINR February futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of 100.75-100.78
    Target: 100.50Stop Loss: 100.90
    Support: 100.50/100.30Resistance: 100.90/101.20

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 09:43 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.