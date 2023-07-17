Sell EURINR; target of : 91.90 : June 17, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

Euro is likely to take a pause in its rally amid rebound in the dollar. Meanwhile, focus will remain on Today’s ECB president’s speech. EURUSD is most likely to dip towards the initial support near 1.12 as long as trades under 1.1260. EURINR may weaken towards 91.80 level as long as the pair trades below the 92.60 level.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

17072023 - curr