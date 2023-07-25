Sell EURINR; target of : 90.40 : July 25, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

Euro is likely to trade on a weaker note amid rebound in dollar. Further, expectation of weaker economic numbers could also weigh on the pair. EURUSD is most likely to slip towards 1.1040, as long as it remains under 1.1110. EURINR is expected to dip towards 90.30 as long as it trades under 91.00.

