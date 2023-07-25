English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sell EURINR; target of : 90.40 : July 25, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Euro is likely to trade on a weaker note amid rebound in dollar. Further, expectation of weaker economic numbers could also weigh on the pair.

    July 25, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
    Rupee

    Rupee

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    Euro is likely to trade on a weaker note amid rebound in dollar. Further, expectation of weaker economic numbers could also weigh on the pair. EURUSD is most likely to slip towards 1.1040, as long as it remains under 1.1110. EURINR is expected to dip towards 90.30 as long as it trades under 91.00.

    For all Currency report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    25072023 - curre

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Jul 25, 2023 09:34 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!