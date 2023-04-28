Sell EURINR; target of : 90.20 : ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro fell by 0.10% yesterday amid a rise in the US dollar. Meanwhile, sharp downside was restricted as athe consumer confidence indicator in the Euro Area improved to -17.5 in April 2023, the highest since February 2022 and in line with preliminary estimates. Consumer confidence in the European Union also continued the recovery from an all-time low in September 2022 • The Euro is expected to trade on a bearish note amid a strong US dollar. Further, the Euro may fall on expectations of weak German GDP data and drop in German CPI readings. EURINR is expected to break the level of 90.40 to trade in downward trend towards the level of 90.20.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR May futures contract (NSE) Sell EURINR in the range of 90.50-90.52 Target: 90.20 Stoploss: 90.70 Support: 90.20/90.10 Resistance: 90.70/90.80

