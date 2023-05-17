Sell EURINR; target of : 89.40 : May 17,2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro failed to hold its gains and closed with a loss of 0.12% on Tuesday amid weaker German ZEW economic sentiments. The German ZEW survey expectations of economic growth index fell more than expected to a 5-month low. However, losses in the pair was limited on hawkish comments from ECB Governing Council member Holzmann. He said that the ECB needs to raise its deposit rate above 4% to tackle inflation • The Euro is expected to face resistance near 1.09 and move back towards 1.0845 on firm dollar and weak global market sentiments. The weakness in the oscillator RSI (44) could limit it to go beyond 1.090. Further, breakdown of the 50 day EMA would also weaken it towards 1.0845. EURINR is expected to face the resistance near 89.75 and slide towards immediate support of 89.20.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR May futures contract (NSE) Sell EURINR in the range of 89.60-89.62 Target:89.40 Stop Loss: 89.75 Support: 89.40/89.30 Resistance: 89.75/89.90

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

17052023 - curr