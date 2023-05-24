English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sell EURINR; target of : 89.20 : May 24, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro fell below the 1.08 mark and slid more that 0.40% on Tuesday amid a strong dollar and weaker economic numbers.

    May 24, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
    rupee

    rupee

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro fell below the 1.08 mark and slid more that 0.40% on Tuesday amid a strong dollar and weaker economic numbers. The eurozone May manufacturing PMI numbers fell to three-year lows of 44.6. Also, the service PMI numbers declined to 55.9 against previous reading of 56.2 • The Euro is expected to remain under pressure amid firm dollar and expectation of disappointing economic data from eurozone. The Euro is likely to move towards the key support near 1.0760 as long as it trades below the 10 day EMA at 1.0830. Below 1.076, it would further weaken towards 1.073. EURINR is expected to move towards 89.00, as long as it trades under 89.70.

    Intra-day strategy

    EURINR May futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 89.48-89.50
    Target:89.20Stop Loss: 89.66
    Support: 89.20/89.0089.66/89.80
    For all Currency report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    24052023 - com

    Related stories

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: May 24, 2023 09:37 am