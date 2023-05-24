Sell EURINR; target of : 89.20 : May 24, 2023: ICICI Direct

rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro fell below the 1.08 mark and slid more that 0.40% on Tuesday amid a strong dollar and weaker economic numbers. The eurozone May manufacturing PMI numbers fell to three-year lows of 44.6. Also, the service PMI numbers declined to 55.9 against previous reading of 56.2 • The Euro is expected to remain under pressure amid firm dollar and expectation of disappointing economic data from eurozone. The Euro is likely to move towards the key support near 1.0760 as long as it trades below the 10 day EMA at 1.0830. Below 1.076, it would further weaken towards 1.073. EURINR is expected to move towards 89.00, as long as it trades under 89.70.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR May futures contract (NSE) Sell EURINR in the range of 89.48-89.50 Target:89.20 Stop Loss: 89.66 Support: 89.20/89.00 89.66/89.80

