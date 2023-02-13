Sell EURINR; target of : 88.20 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro depreciated almost 0.60% on Friday amid a strong dollar. Meanwhile, further downside was prevented as ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said the European Central Bank must still raise interest rates significantly as broad disinflation has not yet started. Also, rise in German 10 years bond yields supported the Euro • We expect the Euro to trade with a negative bias for the day amid a strong dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Meanwhile, sharp downside may be cushioned as the ECB’s policymaker’s signalled that the bank needs to keep raising rates beyond March and must hold them at high levels for a while even if inflation falls. EURINR (February) is likely to continue trading in downward trend towards the level of 88.20.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR Feb futures contract (NSE) Sell EURINR in the range of 88.48-88.50 Target: 88.20 Stoploss: 88.70 Support: 88.20/88.00 Resistance: 88.70/88.90

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

13022023 - currency