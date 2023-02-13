English
    Sell EURINR; target of : 88.20 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro depreciated almost 0.60% on Friday amid a strong dollar.

    February 13, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro depreciated almost 0.60% on Friday amid a strong dollar. Meanwhile, further downside was prevented as ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said the European Central Bank must still raise interest rates significantly as broad disinflation has not yet started. Also, rise in German 10 years bond yields supported the Euro • We expect the Euro to trade with a negative bias for the day amid a strong dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Meanwhile, sharp downside may be cushioned as the ECB’s policymaker’s signalled that the bank needs to keep raising rates beyond March and must hold them at high levels for a while even if inflation falls. EURINR (February) is likely to continue trading in downward trend towards the level of 88.20.

    Intra-day strategy

    EURINR Feb futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 88.48-88.50
    Target: 88.20Stoploss: 88.70
    Support: 88.20/88.00Resistance: 88.70/88.90
    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.