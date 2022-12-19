Sell EURINR; target of : 87.40 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro slipped by 0.40% on Friday amid a strong dollar and weak global market sentiments. Further, Euro Area Manufacturing and Services PMI data showed activity in both sectors contracted. However, a sharp fall was cushioned as ECB has raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 bps and signalled the bank will continue to increase rates to tame inflation • The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias mainly on the back of a strong dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Additionally, a series of disappointing economic data from the euro area fuelled worries among investors that the region is slipping into recession. EURUSD is facing resistance near 1.0670 levels. As long as it sustains below this level, it may slip back to 1.0500 levels. EURINR (December) is expected to trade in a range of 87.40-88.00.

