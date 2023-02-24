English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sell EURINR; target of : 87.40 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro remained volatile and dropped yesterday amid strong dollar and sharp drop in German 10 years bond yields.

    February 24, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro remained volatile and dropped yesterday amid strong dollar and sharp drop in German 10 years bond yields. Meanwhile, further downside was restricted as the consumer price inflation in the Euro Area was revised slightly higher to 8.6% YoY in January 2023, up from a preliminary estimate of 8.5% and well above the European Central Bank's target of 2.0% • We expect Euro to trade with a negative bias for the day amid weakness in German government bond yields and strong dollar. Meanwhile, traders will closely watch German GDP Q4 data from the euro area, which is expected to remain unchanged. EURUSD is likely to break the key support level of 1.0580 to continue its downward trend towards the level of 1.0560. EURINR (February) is expected to drop towards the level of 87.40.

    Intra-day strategy

    EURINR Feb futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 87.70-87.71
    Target: 87.40Stoploss: 87.90
    Support: 87.40/87.30Resistance: 87.90/88.00
    For all Currency report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    24022023 - currency

    Related stories

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Feb 24, 2023 11:48 am