MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell EURINR ; target of : 84.15 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The Euro appreciated by 0.24% on Friday mainly due to retreat in dollar.

January 24, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro appreciated by 0.24% on Friday mainly due to retreat in dollar. However, sharp upside was capped on global sell-off and as ECB President Lagarde said inflation in eurozone will decline as energy prices and bottlenecks will stabilise in course of 2022, indicating that central bank will keep interest rates low • The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias for the day amid firm dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Further, expectation of disappointing economic data from the Euro Area and dovish statement from ECB policymaker will hurt the single currency. Euro Area Manufacturing and Services PMI data are likely to show that activity in both sectors slowed down.

Intra-day strategy 

EURINR January futures contract (NSE)
Sell EURINR in the range of 84.40-84.42
Target: 84.15Stop Loss: 84.55
 Support: 84.25/84.15Resistance: 84.55/84.65

Close

Related stories

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
first published: Jan 24, 2022 09:27 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.