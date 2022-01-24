Sell EURINR ; target of : 84.15 : ICICI Direct

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro appreciated by 0.24% on Friday mainly due to retreat in dollar. However, sharp upside was capped on global sell-off and as ECB President Lagarde said inflation in eurozone will decline as energy prices and bottlenecks will stabilise in course of 2022, indicating that central bank will keep interest rates low • The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias for the day amid firm dollar and pessimistic global market sentiments. Further, expectation of disappointing economic data from the Euro Area and dovish statement from ECB policymaker will hurt the single currency. Euro Area Manufacturing and Services PMI data are likely to show that activity in both sectors slowed down.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR January futures contract (NSE) Sell EURINR in the range of 84.40-84.42 Target: 84.15 Stop Loss: 84.55 Support: 84.25/84.15 Resistance: 84.55/84.65

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More